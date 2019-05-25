No winning ticket for Friday night's $32 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 8:02AM EDT
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $32 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on May 28 will be approximately $40 million.
