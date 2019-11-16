No winning ticket for Friday night's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 7:27AM EST
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $25 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 19 will grow to approximately $30 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says
- Limited progress on RCMP sex assault plan as Kelowna detachment under unprecedented review
- A cow with no name sells for $140,000 at Lethbridge auction
- Fire breaks out at north-end Toronto apartment building
- 'Some of these guys are going to disappear': Slump hits cannabis industry