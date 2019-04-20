No winning ticket for Friday night's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 8:40AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $25.5 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on April 26 will grow to approximately $35 million.
