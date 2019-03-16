No winning ticket for Friday night's $25.8 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 16, 2019 9:11AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $25.8 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 22 will be approximately $36 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Inside the Huawei tech hub in Shenzhen, and the company CEO's tech vision
- Vancouver businessman David Sidoo pleads not guilty in U.S. college bribery case
- Jason Kenney vows to lower Alberta's youth minimum wage to $13
- Amber Alert cancelled for eight-year-old Edmonton boy
- Spring flooding in Canada: Are you at risk this year?