No winning ticket for Friday night's $24 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 7:17AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $24 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 31 will grow to approximately $33 million.
