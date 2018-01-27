No winning ticket for Friday night's $24 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 7:59AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $24 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 2 will grow to approximately $33 million.
