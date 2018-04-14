No winning ticket for Friday night's $23 million Lotto Max jackpot
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 20 will grow to approximately $33 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 8:42AM EDT
