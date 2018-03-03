No winning ticket for Friday night's $23 million Lotto Max jackpot
The jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 9 will grow to approximately $32 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 8:49AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $23 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
