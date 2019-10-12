No winning ticket for Friday night's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 8:37AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $22 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 15 will grow to approximately $27 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot
- October winter weather pummels Manitoba, storm expected to last into weekend
- Mourners to gather for slain teenager's funeral in Hamilton today
- Linda O'Leary not facing jail time for charge in fatal boat crash
- Fossilized remains of Velociraptor cousin discovered in southern Alberta