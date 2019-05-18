No winning ticket for Friday night's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 8:12AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $22 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on May 21 will be approximately $27 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canadian company pleads guilty to peddling vast database of personal information
- Video of Mountie interrogating Indigenous woman 'should shock' Canadians: Sinclair
- Canada's parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point
- Vancouver Island residents fear someone is poisoning dogs
- Major slides rip away north face of Joffre Peak near Pemberton, B.C.