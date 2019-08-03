No winning ticket for Friday night's $21 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 7:22AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $21 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 6 will be approximately $26 million.
