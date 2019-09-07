No winning ticket for Friday night's $17 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 8:46AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 10 will be approximately $22 million.
