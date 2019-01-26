No winning ticket for Friday night's $17.4 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 26, 2019 8:10AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $17.4 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 1 will be approximately $26 million.
