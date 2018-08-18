No winning ticket for Friday night's $16 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 7:09AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $16 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 24 will grow to approximately $24 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Communities on evacuation alert in many areas of B.C. as wildfires flare
- Thousands to attend funeral service for officers killed in Fredericton shooting
- City of Edmonton faces environmental charges for pesticide-related offences
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $16 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Judges, lawyers at odds over deal Canada pay $75M in '60s Scoop legal fees