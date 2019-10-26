No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 8:12AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 29 will be approximately $20 million.
