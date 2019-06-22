No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 8:33AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on June 25 will grow to approximately $20 million.
