No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, April 13 will grow to approximately $23 million.
Published Saturday, April 7, 2018 9:39AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, April 13 will grow to approximately $23 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot
- 14 dead in bus crash involving junior hockey team
- Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman
- Patients of fertility doctor accused of fathering 11 kids, mixing up dozens of sperm samples, speak out
- Manitoba premier says he'll take the federal government to court over carbon tax