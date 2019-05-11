No winning ticket for Friday night's $12 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 8:11AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $12 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on May 14 will be approximately $17 million.
