No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 7:30AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 13 will grow to approximately $15 million.
