No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 7:19AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on July 2 will be approximately $15 million.
