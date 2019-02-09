No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 9, 2019 8:40AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 15 will be approximately $16 million.
