No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 8:15AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 25 will be approximately $17 million.
