No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 11 will be approximately $18 million.
