No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 8:04AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on August 17 will grow to approximately $16 million.
