No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:02AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on April 6 will be approximately $15 million.
