No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
The jackpot for the next draw on Jan. 19 will be approximately $15 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 7:35AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Jan. 19 will be approximately $15 million.
