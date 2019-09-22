No winning ticket for $9M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 22, 2019 7:25AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $9-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept 25 will be approximately $11 million.
