No winning ticket for $9M Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, December 9, 2018 7:28AM EST
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 12 will be approximately $12 million.
