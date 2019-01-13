No winning ticket for $9.3-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 7:23AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $9.3-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 jackpot.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 16 will be approximately $12 million.
