No winning ticket for $5M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 7:17AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 9 will be approximately $7 million.
