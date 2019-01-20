No winning ticket for $17-million Lotto 649 jackpot
A Lotto 6/49 display is seen in Bridgewater, N.S. Oct. 3, 2014.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 7:29AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $17-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 23 will be approximately $20 million.
