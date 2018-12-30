No winning ticket for $13M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 7:25AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $13-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 2 will be approximately $16 million.
