No winning ticket for $11-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 7:34AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $11-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 27 will be approximately $14 million.
