No winning ticket for $11.5-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 7:37AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $11.5-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 6 will be approximately $14 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'It had just been one minute': Parcel theft captured on video
- Two firefighters injured after falling from burning building in Toronto
- No winning ticket for $11.5-million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Person stabbed at Toronto Halloween party dies in hospital
- Protesters gather at gender identity speaker's talk despite location switch