No winner in Lotto 649 draw for $9M jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 6:59AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 17 will be approximately $12 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Potentially huge losses from future earthquakes in Eastern Canada: study
- Crews responding to broken N.B. ferry cable; 15 vehicles stranded
- Woman and partner found guilty of first-degree murder in death of ex-husband in Ontario
- 'I was shaking': Canadians describe Hawaii missile scare
- Swastikas drawn on snowy cars in Toronto; police investigating