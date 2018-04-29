No winner in Lotto 649 draw for $5M jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 7:10AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in British Columbia.
There were also 50 guaranteed prizes of $50,000.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 2 will be approximately $7 million.
