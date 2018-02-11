No winner in Lotto 649 draw for $5M jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 11, 2018 6:55AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder on the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 14 will be approximately $7 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Cape Breton villagers aim to revive historic road
- 'Enough': Colten Boushie's mom speaks out at rally
- Bat infestation so bad that Ottawa family's home will be need to be rebuilt
- Woman choked, man bloodied during violent home invasion in Coquitlam
- If Patrick Brown can clear his name, he can run for Ontario PCs: Elliott