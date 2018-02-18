No winner in Lotto 649 draw for $5M
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 6:40AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million dollar prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 21 will be approximately $7 million.
