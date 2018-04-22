No winner in Lotto 649 draw for $26M jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 7:06AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $26 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 25 will be approximately $30 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winner in Lotto 649 draw for $26M jackpot
- 'Forever grateful': Meet the hero dog whose quick action saved his owner's life
- Good Samaritan injured while trying to stop mall theft dies
- Child's body found in Ont. river near site where 3-year-old was swept away
- Mike Harris Jr., son of former premier, will run for Tories in Ont. election