No winner in Lotto 649 draw for $10M jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 7:07AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket sold in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 11 will be approximately $14 million.
