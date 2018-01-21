No winner in draw for $15.8M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 7:11AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $15.8 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 24 will be approximately $20 million.
