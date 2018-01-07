No winner in $5M draw for Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 6:56AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 10 will be approximately $7 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Multiple deaths in Nova Scotia house fire
- House explosion kills 24-year-old man in Quebec
- Montrealers brave chilly walk up Mount Royal in honour of cross' 375th birthday
- Snow removal vehicle plunges through lake ice in Montreal
- Death of B.C. girls at Christmas raises questions about judges and domestic violence