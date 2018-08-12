No winner for Lotto 649's $12.7-million jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 7:59AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $12.7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 15 will be approximately $20 million.
