No winner for Lotto 649; jackpot rising to $7 million
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 7:41AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $5-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 10 will be approximately $7 million.
