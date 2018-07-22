No winner for $9-million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 7:15AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 25 will be approximately $12 million.
