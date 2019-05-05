No winner for $7-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 7:25AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $7-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 8 will be approximately $9 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winner for $7-million Lotto 649 jackpot
- N.S. government orders athletic federation to reinstate high school rugby
- Two Holland America cruise ships rub in Vancouver's harbour, no one hurt
- 'Charges pending' after crash kills 2 in downtown Kitchener, Ont.
- 1 dead after Cessna plane crashes in northwestern B.C.