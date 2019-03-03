No winner for $5-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 3, 2019 8:00AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $5-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 6 will be approximately $7 million
