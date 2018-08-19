No winner for $22-million Lotto 649 jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto 6/49 draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 7:28AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $22 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 22 will be approximately $25 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Wildfire smoke from B.C. gets in the way of mountain scenery for tourists
- Man charged with assault in alleged attack on Toronto Sun photographer
- Shooting in downtown Toronto leaves one man dead
- Woman falls to her death while hiking with friends in Alberta
- Two dead in Toronto following separate double stabbings