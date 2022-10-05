No way to enforce fire codes on First Nations, and new law would be costly: document

Officials including RCMP officers, a firefighter and coroner look over the smouldering remains after an early morning house fire left as many as five people dead on the Chemainus First Nations Reserve near Ladysmith, B.C., Jan. 14, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Officials including RCMP officers, a firefighter and coroner look over the smouldering remains after an early morning house fire left as many as five people dead on the Chemainus First Nations Reserve near Ladysmith, B.C., Jan. 14, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social