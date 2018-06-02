No tsunami or damage expected after small earthquake off B.C. coast
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 7:55PM EDT
HAIDA GWAII, B.C. -- A small earthquake has been detected off of British Columbia's coast.
Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake struck Saturday afternoon, 94 kilometres west of the village of Masset, B.C., in the Haida Gwaii archipelago.
The agency says the rumbling was "lightly felt" in Masset and the Village of Queen Charlotte.
There were no reports of damage and none were expected.
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center says the earthquake is not expected to create a tsunami.
Haida Gwaii has seen a number of historic quakes, including an 8.1-magnitude shake in 1949 that Earthquakes Canada says knocked cows off their feet and bounced cars around on the mainland.
